SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Scottsburg City police officer has been arrested for alleged domestic battery, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say 33-year-old Shane Gibson, a patrol officer, was arrested Sunday.

Indiana State Police say detectives were contacted in reference to the alleged battery incident that occurred at a Lexington, Indiana home.

Police met and interviewed with both the female victim and Gibson separately. Gibson was then arrested on charges of criminal confinement and domestic battery, both felonies.

He was taken to the Washington County Jail without incident.

ISP says Gibson was off-duty and not in uniform at the time of the alleged incident.

