EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man who pleaded guilty in a 2017 police chase crash that killed two children and a man, and seriously injured the children's pregnant mother, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Twenty-nine-year-old Frederick McFarland of Evansville was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in November to four counts of resisting law enforcement.

Police officers who believed McFarland was driving a car with a false plate tried to stop him but he fled, leading them on a pursuit that ended when his car slammed into a car driven by Janae Carter. She survived but her two young children and a 26-year-old man died.

