LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

According to a Facebook post from the Bartholomew County's Sheriff's office, 48-year-old Aaron Allman of Columbus accidentally made a call to 911.

Allman told dispatchers that everything was fine and no one needed to respond. Deputies responded anyway where they were able to confirm that Allman had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Allman was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

On the Facebook post, the Sheriff's office thanked Allman for making that accidental call saying, "Thank you, Mr. Allman, for giving us a call to pick you up. doesn't get any better then this."

