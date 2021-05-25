Woman accused of dragging officer, running over his arm during domestic dispute investigation

Police said when the officer tried to handcuff the woman she drove off dragging the officer for a about city block and ran over his right arm.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A woman in Evansville is facing charges and an officer is recovering after he was injured while trying to arrest her during a domestic dispute investigation, police said.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened Monday, May 24 around 11:30 a.m. Officer Nathan Jones reported he was flagged down by a man who said he wanted a ride. The man said he was involved in a dispute with a woman and wanted to leave before she returned.

While talking to the man, officer Jones said a woman pulled up in a car and started yelling at the man. After being asked by the officer to remain in her car she refused, the officer said in his report.

In order to get control of the situation, officer Jones said he tried to handcuff the woman and she ran back to her car while he was still holding onto her. She drove off dragging the officer for about a block before he was able to free himself--the car then ran over the officer's arm, a police news release states.

The officer was able to arrest the woman after she stopped the car a short distance later.

Mae Ling Smith, 18, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement. She was placed in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Officer Jones was taken to the hospital. Police didn't say how bad the officer's injuries are.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.