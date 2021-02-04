Convicted Southern Indiana child molester Michael Begin hit with another civil suit

Michael Begin pleaded guilty in 2019 to 20 counts of child molestation in Clark County and was given the maximum sentence of more than 100 years in prison.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from January 2020.

A southern Indiana man sentenced to 120 years in prison for molesting 20 children while working at a YMCA and an elementary school is facing a 10th civil lawsuit stemming from that abuse.

Michael Begin, 21, pleaded guilty in 2019 to 20 counts of child molestation in Clark County and was sentenced to the maximum 120-year sentence.

"The important thing was that all 20 of the victims got justice today," Jeremy Mull, the Clark County prosecutor, said during the Jan. 2019 hearing.

"He is convicted of the molesting of everyone that I had charged and the judge has the ability to send him to prison for the rest of his natural life under this agreement."

The victims’ families filed nine civil lawsuits against Begin during 2018. But the News and Tribune reports that an attorney for one of the families filed a civil tort on March 24 that names Begin and the YMCA as defendants and seeks a jury trial.

In July 2019, the YMCA in Clark County, Indiana settled two cases with the victims.