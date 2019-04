MADISON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A Madison, Ind. man who police say targeted police and a judge with pipe bombs will spend more than seven years in prison.



A judge sentenced David Theiring after he pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered destructive devices and being a felon with a gun.

In March of 2016, investigators say Theiring detonated pipe bombs outside the Madison Police Department and a judge's home.

No one was hurt in either incident.