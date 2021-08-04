Man sentenced to 40 years in baby's meth-related death

A Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Deven Frisque to 40 years in prison.

MADISON, Indiana — An Indiana man was sentenced for his role in the death of his infant son, according to the Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office.

In 2018, Deven Frisque was convicted of level 1 felony neglect of a dependent. On Aug. 3, a Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Frisque to 40 years in prison, which he will complete at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

"Overall, we are pleased with the sentence issued in this case and feel it is proper given the circumstances. This was a tragic case of neglect that ended in an infant fatality. These cases are never easy for law enforcement, first responders, dispatchers, our own staff and members of the jury and I, again, want to thank them for their work," Prosecutor David Sutter said in a release.

The baby's mother, Tara Savage, previously pleaded guilty to level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Savage was sentenced to 24 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

The baby was found dead in July 2018 when a neighbor knocked on the door, waking up Savage. Savage told police she found the baby face down and unresponsive after she placed him on the sofa to sleep. Frisque and Savage were both found to have meth in their systems.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.