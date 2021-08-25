Indiana man facing several charges following police chase

Police said 18-year-old Cameron Osman led ISP troopers on a pursuit across Harrison County with speeds reaching 110 mph.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man was arrested and charged following a police pursuit in Harrison County early Wednesday.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said a trooper was patrolling State Road 135 around Corydon when a car approached him at high speeds. The trooper attempted to stop the car after he was clocked at a speed of 78 mph in a 55 mph limit.

The driver continued to speed up and turned on to Corydon Junction Road. ISP pursued the driver in New Salisbury, where the driver then turned on to westbound State Road 64 reaching speeds of 110 mph.

As the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Cameron Osman, continued to drive on SR64 another ISP trooper deployed "Stop Sticks" which caused one of Osman's tires to go flat.

The car eventually ran off the road and crashed into a power pole. Osman then fled on foot towards a house but surrendered.

The New Salisbury native is facing a felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and numerous traffic violations.

He is currently being held at the Harrison Co. Jail.

