Crime

Indiana man convicted in shootings of 5 outside American Legion bar

A Vanderburgh County jury found 38-year-old Keymo Johnson of Evansville guilty of multiple charges involving the shooting.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana man accused of shooting five people outside an American Legion post last year has been convicted of several felony counts in that attack. 

A Vanderburgh County jury found 38-year-old Keymo Johnson of Evansville guilty Tuesday of two counts each of aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon and one count each of attempted voluntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. 

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that prosecutors say Johnson got into a fight in the post’s bar shortly before he opened fire outside, wounding five people, three of them seriously. 

