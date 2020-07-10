Indiana man charged with sexually assaulting teenager aboard flight

Ian Wagner has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent exposure.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Indiana man has been charged with for an incident that happened on a Frontier Airlines flight from Indianapolis to Denver in 2017.

Ian Wagner, 38 from Fort Wayne, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent exposure.

The victim, who was 18 at the time, was asleep during the assault.

According to the indictment, Wagner knowingly engaged in sexual contact with the victim who was at the time “incapable of appraising the nature of the conduct and physically incapable of declining participation in, and communicating an unwillingness to engage in, the sexual contact.”

Wagner is being charged out of the District of Nebraska as the assault began, continued, and was completed while the aircraft was in flight over the District of Nebraska.

He was arrested in Fort Wayne on Oct. 4, 2020. An initial hearing was held on Oct. 5, 2020.

Wagner faces up to three years imprisonment if convicted.

Sexual assault aboard aircraft is a felony and is handled by the FBI.