SEYMOUR, Ind. — (WHAS11) - An Indiana man accused of making intimidating threats and pointing a gun at an individual has been arrested after a SWAT situation Saturday morning.

Jennings County Police had been searching for James Helton since Aug. 22 after reports of him making threats and pointing a gun at someone. Helton went to his home in Jackson County.

When deputies arrived, they noticed the same vehicle in Helton’s driveway that was originally driven in the incident where Helton was accused of intimidation.

James Helton

Police made several attempts to call Helton out of his home. When there wasn’t a response, police set up a perimeter around the residence. A search warrant was obtained to search Helton’s large camper.

Indiana State Police executed the search warrant after several attempts to call Helton out of the house. SWAT entered Helton’s camper where they realized he was no longer in.

Police received tips that Helton was at a home in Seymour and a perimeter was set up. SWAT was on the scene for several hours before Helton came out of the home.

Helton was arrested without incident Aug. 24 around 3 a.m. and was transported to Jennings County jail where he is being held on an arrest warrant.

