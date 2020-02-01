JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Southern Indiana man is facing several felony charges after police say he tortured and killed nearly a dozen dogs and puppies early in 2019. The animals were found dead near an Indiana roadway in February.

According to a release by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Cody Kreutzjans was arrested at his home on Dec. 30. Kruetzjans was arrested after a lengthy investigation conducted by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office and Jennings Animal Control.

On Feb. 28, nearly a dozen dead dogs and puppies were found in the northeastern part of Jennings County by a resident driving through the area. Some of the puppies were just a week or two old. Detective Sgt. Jeff Jones led the investigation into the animals’ deaths.

RELATED: Twelve dead dogs, puppies found dumped near southern Indiana roadway

According to Chief Deputy David Turner, items of evidence submitted to the Indiana State Police Lab led to Kreutzjans’ arrest.

Kreutzjans is currently being held in the Jennings County Jail on a $10,000 bond for ten felony counts and one misdemeanor count of torturing or mutilating an animal.

Jennings County Sheriff Kenny Freeman said he was glad to bring closure to the investigation and thanked the public for their help in the case.

RELATED: Louisville online animal abuse registry goes live

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.