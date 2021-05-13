Southern Indiana jail moves to digital mail only in effort to prevent drug smuggling behind bars

Instead of paper mail, the inmates in Floyd County will use tablets. It's an effort to cut down on the illegal drugs being brought into the jail.

FLOYD COUNTY, Indiana — Floyd County Jail is transitioning all mail to digital June 7. Inmates will now use tablets, in an effort to cut down on drugs getting inside the jail.

"Things have evolved over the years," Jail Commander Capt. David Furman said. "You can buy paper that is lased with K2 or synthetic paper it's expensive, but they sell it for a much higher profit on the inside of the jail."

He said there have been hundreds of cases over the years, but in the past five years, they have decreased dramatically due to the jail adopting a new process of accepting mail.

The jail has contracted with Securus Technologies, a company that focuses on communication with incarcerated individuals. Each of the tablets is restricted with no access to search engines like Google or Yahoo.

"When Securus first launched these tablets, they implemented them in a correction facility and offered inmates $1000 if they could hack the tablet. No one was successful in doing that," Furman said.

Floyd County is outsourcing its mail to Missouri. Receiving and sending mail through the tablets is free to inmates. Some options like music or book cost money.

Furman said going digital is not an added expense for the jail, taxpayers, or inmates.

