CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – Several drug dealers were arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, along with help from multiple other agencies, on Oct. 29 in an investigation called Operation End of Summer Heat.

The operation spanned several months and targeted drug dealers in and around Clark County. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s office, their efforts were focused on methamphetamine and heroin distribution, due to the opioid epidemic.

These arrests disrupt several large-scale drug trafficking organizations, mid-level drug dealers and street-level drug pushers. The sheriff’s office said many of those investigations are still ongoing.

During the operation law enforcement has seized several thousand dollars in illegal narcotics, cash, vehicles, and firearms.

This operation led to four federal indictments with others pending and in excess of twenty others charged at the state level with various felonies.

Several drug dealers during the operation were taken off the street and arrested at an earlier time for various reasons like firearms violations, endangering children by bringing them to drug deals, and transient dealers coming to Indiana from other states.

