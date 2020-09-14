Gruesome, graphic details released in day two of accused murderer, cannibal Joseph Oberhansley's trial

Eight witnesses took the stand on the second day of trial, including the officers who initially responded to Tammy Blanton's home and found her body inside.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The state brought eight more witnesses to the stand Monday in the second day of trial for Joseph Oberhansley.

Oberhansley is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Tammy Blanton inside her home on September 11, 2014, then eating parts of her body.

Monday's first witness was a friend and coworker of Tammy Blanton, followed by officers who first arrived at Tammy Blanton's home for a welfare check the day she was killed in 2014. Officers who responded said Oberhansley opened the door and talked with them. One officer also testified to finding a bloody knife, still open, in Oberhansley's back pocket.

Officers described blood on the walls, light switches and doorknobs inside the home. In cross-examination one of the responding officers, Oberhansley's defense team questioned them on Oberhansley's demeanor, asking if he ever seemed dangerous or agitated.

“I think it’s important for the jury to see the whole picture," said Defense Attorney Bart Betteau on Monday. "There's a lot of things going on in this case and I'm not going to discuss specific pieces of evidence, but there's a lot of things going on in this case that when the jury becomes aware of them, things happening with Joseph, I think it will paint the evidence in a totally different light."

Betteau warned the jury in his opening statements to watch out for emotional evidence, advising them to "keep your eye on what's important." He also told WHAS11 on the first day of the trial that the defense is working to keep the jury focused on what the law is and the actual crimes in the case.

On Monday, two boxes of evidence in the case were brought in and showed to the courtroom. Evidence included blood swabs from throughout the home, bloody towels, bloody cookware, bloody tools, and a plate and silverware set with organ pieces on it.

An investigating detective testified to finding Tammy Blanton’s body in the bathtub in 2014 with a piece of her skull removed. He also testified to finding evidence of forced entry not just into the home, but into the bathroom where Blanton’s body was found.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he will not be making a public comment during this trial.

Court is set to resume Tuesday morning.

