LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The former treasurer of a southern Indiana parent-teacher organization is in trouble with the law.

Tami Herrold has been charged with stealing more than $57,000.

She was the treasurer of the Corydon Elementary PTO.

Herrold was arrested over the summer after Harrison County investigators said she ran up expenses for personal use, including trips to Kohl’s, Target and TJ Maxx.

She has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and officials say it could be suspended if she pays the money back.

Herrold also agreed to plead guilty to one count of felony theft.

© 2018 WHAS-TV