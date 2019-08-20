LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is behind bars and facing charges in Indiana after making online threats toward police officers.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Mark Puckett of Corydon.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation on Aug. 13 after the threats were made on social media.

Police were able to track down Puckett a few days later in Kentucky. He was arrested by Kentucky State Police and transported to the Hart County Jail.

Puckett is facing a charge of intimidation against a public official.

It’s unclear when he’ll be extradited to Indiana.

