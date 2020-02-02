LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Marengo, Indiana man has been arrested and accused of child molestation.

According to Indiana State Police, 68-year-old Michael Randsell had sexual conduct with a minor in 2018. Police started their investigation last November after an alleged incident between a minor and Randsell in New Salisbury.

He was arrested at his home and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Randsell faces one count of child molestation, which carries a level four felony in Indiana.

