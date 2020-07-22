IMPD eliminating no-knock warrants, effective immediately

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is no longer authorizing no-knock warrants, effective immediately.
IMPD Chief Randal Taylor made the announcement Wednesday morning.
IMPD suspended the controversial practice through a procedural notice issued to the department on July 17.
“Our continued dialogue with residents has allowed us to better understand what they expect of us as a police department, and make changes that benefit all in our community,” said Chief Taylor in a statement. “Ending the authorization of no-knock warrants is a significant step for IMPD, one that has been championed by the men and women of this agency, as well as the neighbors they serve.”
A no-knock warrant is an order issued by a judge that authorizes law enforcement officers to enter a premises without first knocking and announcing the officers’ presence and purpose in situations where an announcement prior to entry would lead to the destruction of evidence or safety concerns.