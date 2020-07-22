x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

crime

IMPD eliminating no-knock warrants, effective immediately

IMPD suspended the controversial practice through a procedural notice issued to the department on July 17.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is no longer authorizing no-knock warrants, effective immediately.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor made the announcement Wednesday morning. 

IMPD suspended the controversial practice through a procedural notice issued to the department on July 17.

“Our continued dialogue with residents has allowed us to better understand what they expect of us as a police department, and make changes that benefit all in our community,” said Chief Taylor in a statement. “Ending the authorization of no-knock warrants is a significant step for IMPD, one that has been championed by the men and women of this agency, as well as the neighbors they serve.”

A no-knock warrant is an order issued by a judge that authorizes law enforcement officers to enter a premises without first knocking and announcing the officers’ presence and purpose in situations where an announcement prior to entry would lead to the destruction of evidence or safety concerns.

RELATED: IMPD making changes as violence increases in Indianapolis

RELATED: Mayor Hogsett outlines downtown public safety strategy

RELATED: IMPD signs $9.2 million contract for body cameras