Woman arrested, charged in fiery crash on I-264, killing 1

Maria Lara, 42, was taken into custody following the crash on the interstate near the Breckenridge Lane exit early Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested and charged a woman with murder following a deadly crash on I-264.

Maria Lara, 42, was taken into custody early Sunday.

According to LMPD, Lara was operating her vehicle on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane when she struck another vehicle at a high rate of speed.

This caused the second vehicle to become engulfed in flames, preventing the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Dominique Johnson, from exiting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrest records state Lara told investigators she had been drinking before going and while at a bar on Preston Highway. She also said she remembered starting her vehicle at the bar and then blacking out. The next thing she knew, Lara said, “she was in an accident.”

Witnesses also told police prior to the crash, Lara was weaving and nearly struck a concrete wall.

Officers said Lara was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger inside her vehicle was taken to UofL Hospital in what they believe are non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to the murder charge, Lara is facing DUI, assault and criminal mischief.

She’s currently being held at Metro Corrections awaiting arraignment.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.