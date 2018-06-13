OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A man and a woman were arrested on June 12 after a complaint of sexual assault involving a juvenile and are facing charges.

Through an investigation, conducted by the Oldham County Police Department, a married couple, 54-year-old Declan McAuley and 35-year-old Ariadne (Connor) McAuley, is accused of sexual acts on at least seven occasions involving the juvenile. Oldham County police said it happened between Aug. 11, 2017 and Dec. 10, 2017 at the McAuley’s Crestwood home.

The McCauley’s own the FleurDe-Lis Ballet Academy, located in Louisville. The juvenile is a student at their ballet school.

Declan McAuley and Ariadne McAuley are charged with multiple accounts of sexual abuse in the first degree and unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree. They are booked in the Oldham County Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing. Police want to hear from you if you have any information on this case, call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300.

EDITOR'S NOTE: It was originally reported the last name of the married couple was McCauley. The Oldham County Police Department later made a correction, saying their last name was McAuley and not McCauley.



