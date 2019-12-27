NELSON COUNTY, Kentucky — Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how a woman ended up dead in a field.

"The body was right there below the tree," Leo Downs said.



Residents along Sullivan Lane in Nelson County are wondering what happened December 26.



"When he turned her over you could see that she was deceased..." Downs stated.



Leo Downs owns the property next to the field where a body was found.

A hunter called Downs and the sheriff's office after coming across the woman.

"Things like this just don't happen here…She was found with no ID no visible evidence of any blunt force trauma right now we are just waiting for the coroner to release her cause of death" Downs expressed.

On Christmas day a Bizarre car accident left the driver in this embankment, the next day roughly 1000 feet away across the street a woman was found dead.

The Nelson County Coroner has identified the woman as 43-year-old Mary Teresa Ball of Bardstown. Ball is also the mother of the driver.



Deputies are not saying how the two incidents are related.



While residents wait to understand what happened, Leo says his concern is for the family.



“No matter what happened here this is so sad, and I think everyone just needs to pray for the family..." Downs said.

As for Ball's son, all deputies would tell WHAS11 is that he did survive that crash.



Deputies are still looking into what caused the crash.

