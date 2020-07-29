Former Russell County high school assistant coach indicted for rape

25-year-old Hunter B. Lovell was indicted on Tuesday and the charges include four counts of Rape Third Degree (Class D Felony).

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Russell County High School substitute teacher and assistant football coach have been indicted for unlawfully engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor.

According to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office, the investigation found that from September 2019 to November 2019, Lovell committed the offense of Rape Third Degree with a minor student while in his role as a substitute teacher.

“Any individual who uses his or her position of authority to earn the trust of children and subsequently take advantage of them should be met with the full force of the law,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I appreciate the commitment of the Russell Springs Police Department, our Cyber Crimes Unit, and Office of Special Prosecutions for partnering to bring charges in this case.”

Chief Joseph Irvin and Sergeant Detective Chasity Shirely from the Russell Springs Police Department and an investigator from the Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit investigated the case.

After the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions was appointed to handle the case. Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia will prosecute the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.

A warrant has been issued for Lovell’s arrest, and a full cash bond is set at $20,000.

