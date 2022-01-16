Louisville man charged with human trafficking: LMPD

Police said 60-year-old Richmond Booker is behind bars after officers said he allegedly met a 16-year-old online through an app to promote prostitution.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is facing charges after police said he used a minor he met through a social media app to perform sexual acts.

Richmond Booker, 60, has been charged with human trafficking and promoting prostitution.

The ordeal began Saturday night after officers were called to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road in Newburg for an apparent robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene, Booker told them a 16-year-old girl took his money. After she was detained and interviewed by investigators, she told them Richmond recruited her by reaching out through an online app and agreeing to pay her to perform sexual acts.

The girl was taken to “multiple locations” where Booker enticed her to perform sexual acts for money which police said promoted human trafficking.

Booker was taken into custody Saturday night.

He is currently being held at Metro Corrections and awaiting arraignment.

