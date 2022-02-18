LMPD: Suspect breaks into Louisville restaurant, steals cash from register

A Louisville restaurant is open after they were broken into earlier this week. Police believe whoever broke in stole money from the cash register.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville restaurant is back open for business after they called the police because they had been robbed.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said LMPD got a call around 10 a.m. Thursday morning about a break-in at Huge Impact at 566 S. 5th Street.

Michell said when police arrived, they found out cash had been stolen from the cash register. Police don’t know how many people broke in, or how much cash was stolen. The business wasn’t open at the time of the break-in.

Video from their Facebook page shows one person breaking in around 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning and taking the cash drawer from the register. Another video shows their glass door shattered.

LMPD is investigating. If you know anything, LMPD asks you to call (502) 574-5673 or send an anonymous tip at their crime portal.

