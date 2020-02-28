HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A horse owner is mourning the loss of one horses and having another treated for a gunshot wound. Roy Wright says he's really lost two horses because 'Generator' the surviving horse has permanent nerve damage in her neck.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirms they've arrested and charged 19-year-old Ethan Woods and juvenile. Woods is charged with cruelty to animals, criminal mischief, and unlawful transactions with a minor.

Investigators say a shooting in LaRue County in 2019 led them to the suspects. Deputies said in that case the accused suspects shot into a store that was closed. No one was injured.

"I'm relieved in some way that they have made an arrest. Some relief that you know who did it, but you'll never know why," Wright said.

Woods had his arraignment this morning. He bailed out and is expected back in court in March.

No details were released on the other suspect because of the person's age.