MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Ronald W. Rice Jr., 41, on charges related to child sexual exploitation on Nov. 1.

Rice was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Rice communicating with a juvenile online, asking to exchange nude photos and arranging to meet for illegal sex acts.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized after searching Rice's house Madisonville. The investigation is ongoing.

Rice is currently charged with five counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 18 years old, one count of unlawful transaction with a minor, five counts of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, five counts of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor and one count of carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

