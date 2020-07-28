19-year-old killed in shooting on W. Kentucky Street

The man was shot on July 22 and died at the hospital on July 25, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man died over the weekend after being shot last week, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office and Louisville Metro Police.

According to the coroner's report, Isaiah Cummings, 19, died on Saturday, July 25 at University Hospital.

Louisville Metro Police said Cummings was shot at the intersection of W. Kentucky Street and 8th Street around 8:20 p.m. on July 22.

At the time of the shooting, police did not have any suspects in this case and they have not provided any updates.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

