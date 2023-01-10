LMPD: Triple shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves 2 dead, juvenile injured

Police said the incident happened in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just ten days into the New Year, Louisville Metro Police are investigating another deadly shooting that left 2 dead and another injured in the Russell neighborhood.

First Division officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A spokesman for the department said a man was found shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims, a man and a juvenile, were transported to UofL Hospital. Police said the second victim died a short time later. The juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“It takes the community and police to solve these crimes. Even the smallest nugget you may have may be the clue to solving this,” Dwight Mitchell, LMPD public information officer, said.

The identities of both men have not yet been released.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.