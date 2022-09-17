LMPD investigating shooting leaving man dead in Portland

Police said the victim was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Pirtle Street Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Portland.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Pirtle Street around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

There, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

If you have any information that could help police solve this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The investigation is being handled by the Homicide Unit.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.