Man found dead on Manslick Road appears to be 'victim of foul play,' police say

The man was found dead shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead early Monday morning.

According to a statement from Alicia Smiley with LMPD, officers responded to a report of a person down in the 4500 block of Manslick Road, south of the Watterson Expressway, around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 10.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had died.

Smiley said the victim appears "to be a victim of foul play" and the case is being treated as a homicide. The release from LMPD did not mention how the man died.

If anyone has information on this case, they are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

