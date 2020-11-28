Man found dead in car near Klondike Park

Louisville Metro Police said the man found at the corner of Klondike Ln. and Mid Dale Ln. had been shot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead early Saturday morning.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the corner of Klondike Ln. and Mid Dale Ln., near Klondike Park and Klondike Lane Elementary School, around 5 a.m. on Nov. 28.

When the officers arrived, they found a man in his late 20s or early 30s dead inside a vehicle. Police said the man had been shot.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating this incident. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

