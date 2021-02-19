Man killed in overnight shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police said a man was shot and killed after midnight on East Wheatmore Drive. They are still looking for suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight in the Jacobs neighborhood.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of East Wheatmore Drive near Manslick Rd. around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 19

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived. The man's identity has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and they do not have any suspects at this time. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.