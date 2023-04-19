Louisville man pleads guilty to 2022 Newburg homicide

The commonwealth's attorney said Robert Harris pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter and gun possession as a convicted felon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting that happened in the Newburg neighborhood nearly a year ago.

The commonwealth's attorney said Robert Harris pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter and gun possession as a convicted felon.

According to the attorney, Harris admitted to shooting Laland Hurt on May 2 on Plantus Place near East Indian Trial as part of the guilty plea.

Louisville Metro Police said while he had been shot on Plantus Place, they actually found Hurt a street over, on Bonita Lane.

He later died at the hospital according to officials.

Harris said he shot Hurt believing he needed to act in self-defense.

He was sentenced to a total of 18 years.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.