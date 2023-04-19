Louisville man pleads guilty to 2022 Newburg homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting that happened in the Newburg neighborhood nearly a year ago.
The commonwealth's attorney said Robert Harris pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter and gun possession as a convicted felon.
According to the attorney, Harris admitted to shooting Laland Hurt on May 2 on Plantus Place near East Indian Trial as part of the guilty plea.
Louisville Metro Police said while he had been shot on Plantus Place, they actually found Hurt a street over, on Bonita Lane.
He later died at the hospital according to officials.
Harris said he shot Hurt believing he needed to act in self-defense.
He was sentenced to a total of 18 years.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.