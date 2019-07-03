LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a burglary suspect was shot by the owner of the property he was trying to break into.

Officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress and a shooting in the 2800 block of Smilax Ave. around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the initial investigation, the homeowner witnessed a man breaking into his detached garage. The homeowner confronted the burglar and shot him.

The suspect was taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating and there have been no charges filed at this time.

