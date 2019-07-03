LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a burglary suspect was shot by the owner of the property he was trying to break into.
Officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress and a shooting in the 2800 block of Smilax Ave. around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.
According to the initial investigation, the homeowner witnessed a man breaking into his detached garage. The homeowner confronted the burglar and shot him.
The suspect was taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating and there have been no charges filed at this time.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.