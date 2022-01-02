LMPD: Man in critical condition following hit-and-run

Metro Police said a man was struck by a driver as he was traveling down West Market Street near South 30th Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A hit-and-run in the Russell neighborhood has sent a bicyclist to the hospital, according to Metro Police.

Officials said officers responded to the intersection of 30th and West Market Street, not too far from Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center around 2:15 Sunday.

In their initial investigation, police said a man on a bike was headed eastbound on West Market Street when he was hit from behind by a car. Police said that driver left the scene in the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Due to the nature of the man’s injuries, Metro Police said their Traffic Unit will handle the investigation.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or use their Online Crime Tip Portal.

