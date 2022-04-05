Man injured in apparent hit-and-run in south Louisville, LMPD confirms

According to police, a man was crossing the street on Taylor Boulevard when a vehicle hit him but left the scene late Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are on the hunt for a vehicle after a hit-and-run in south Louisville that left a man critically injured.

Metro Police said their Fourth Division officers responded to the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Southgate Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.

A spokesperson for the department said their preliminary investigation revealed the man was struck as he was crossing the roadway by a vehicle traveling southbound on Taylor Boulevard.

Police said the vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital and his injuries appear to be life-threatening.

If you were in the area and can help police in this investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or use their Crime Tip Portal.

The Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

