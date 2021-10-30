LMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run after pedestrian struck in Shawnee

Police said a vehicle fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and West Broadway Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Metro Police said officers responded to the intersection of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and West Broadway around 8 p.m. Saturday after a man was struck in the roadway by an unknown vehicle, according to a preliminary report.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and do not have a description of the vehicle.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he died from his injuries. He has not been identified.

Police closed the roadway for a while as the investigation continued.

If you have any information that can help police in this incident, you can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

