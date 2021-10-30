LMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run after pedestrian struck in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Metro Police said officers responded to the intersection of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and West Broadway around 8 p.m. Saturday after a man was struck in the roadway by an unknown vehicle, according to a preliminary report.
Police said the suspect fled the scene and do not have a description of the vehicle.
The victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he died from his injuries. He has not been identified.
Police closed the roadway for a while as the investigation continued.
If you have any information that can help police in this incident, you can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
