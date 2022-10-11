Man in critical condition after hit-and-run incident on I-64

According to Louisville Metro Police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-64 near the 8.6-mile marker (in the area of Alta Vista).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has been critically injured after an apparent hit-and-run on Interstate 64.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near the 8.6-mile marker (in the area of Alta Vista).

In their preliminary investigation, police say a man was walking roadside – possibly from a nearby stranded vehicle – when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Police said that vehicle fled the scene.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital, listed in critical condition.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Motorists are experiencing slow-moving traffic in the area of the incident.

If you were in the area and might have seen anything, you are urged to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

