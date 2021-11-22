Louisville police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Grade Lane

Police said the victim was walking northbound on Grade Lane when he was struck by an unknown sedan sometime around 9 a.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a vehicle they say was involved in a Sunday fatal hit-and-run on Grade Lane.

Seventh Division officers responded to the area near Melton Avenue around 9 a.m. after reports of a pedestrian struck.

In their preliminary investigation, police said the man was walking northbound on Grade Lane and was struck by an unknown sedan. The sedan continued northbound and didn’t stop.

The pedestrian died at the scene from their injuries and has not been identified.

Anyone who may have been in the area that could help police in their investigation are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or use their Crime Tip Portal.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

