Louisville police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of killing woman

A woman who was driving her moped in Louisville on Sunday is dead after the driver of a red pickup truck hit her and continued driving.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Louisville's Southside neighborhood on Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a motor vehicle collision involved a moped in the 100 block of Cambridge Drive, according to an LMPD news release.

Investigators believe the driver of a red pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Cambridge Drive when it collided head on with a moped that was traveling westbound on Cambridge Drive.

Officials say the impact of the crash caused the moped to leave the roadway and stop in the grassy area on the side of the road.

The driver of the pickup truck failed to stop and render aid to the woman driving the moped and continued westbound on Cambridge Drive, according to the release.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called to the scene and pronounced the woman driving the moped dead.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling this hit-and-run investigation. If anyone was in the area at the time or may have information, you're asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

