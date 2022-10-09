1 dead following hit-and-run crash near Shively, LMPD says

Police said the incident happened in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road around 8 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are searching for a person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run near Shively.

Metro Police said the incident happened in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road around 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, a passenger vehicle headed northbound on Cane Run Road crossed over into the southbound lanes of traffic for an unknown reason, striking another vehicle head-on that contained three people.

Police said a person inside that vehicle received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and the other passenger were taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the crossover vehicle, police said, fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

If you were in the area and have information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

