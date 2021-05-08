History of Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies killed by gunfire in the line of duty

Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot and killed early Thursday. Three deputies have been killed by gunfire in the history of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early Thursday, 26-year-old Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputy Brandon Shirley was shot and killed after he was ambushed while working off-duty security detail at a Shively auto parts store.

Shirley is remembered by his chief and commander as a very active and proactive deputy within the community.

The tragic death of Shirley may bring to mind fellow JCSO deputies who were killed in the line of duty from years past.

According to The Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP), a non-profit dedicated to honoring the country's fallen law enforcement officers, JCSO has had three other member killed in the line of the duty.

The first being in 1933. Deputy Crockett "Jack" Riddell was shot and killed while questioning four men on the corner of 12th Street and Zane Street.

ODMP's webpage says Riddell was shot by a shotgun by one of the four men as he searched the others for potential weapons.

Three men were charged with murder later that year.

It would be more than 60 years later when the JCSO experienced another line of duty death with the murder of Lieutenant Floyd Cheeks.

Cheeks was shot and killed in an ambush on South 28th Street while serving an emergency protective order at a home.

The lieutenant was shot while approaching the back of the home. The brother of the man named in the order was found guilty of manslaughter in 2002.

In 1997 Deputy Gregory Hans was shot and killed with his own weapon near the intersection of 2nd Street and Southern Heights Avenue.

Hans was responding to a domestic dispute after being in the area. ODMP's webpage says Hans was ambushed by the suspect in his patrol car.

The suspect disarmed the deputy and shot him. He was arrested later and was sentenced to death in 1998.

Shirley joins the fallen JSCO members as the youngest killed. The Louisville Metro Police Department is leading the investigation. Chief Erika Shields said there are two persons of interest in the murder.

