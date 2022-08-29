x
Crime

Hillview Police charge two men after finding guns, drugs

Police said officers found suspected meth, a powdered substance suspected of containing fentanyl, cash, two guns and a clear pipe.
Credit: Hillview Police Department
Hillview Police find guns, drugs and money inside a vehicle in Hillview, Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview Police (HPD) charged two men after finding drugs, guns and money in a vehicle at a Shepherdsville gas station.

In a Facebook post from HPD, officers were sent on a call to 2780 Blue Lick Road at the Five Star gas station of a tip that two men were “creating a disturbance” in the parking lot.

HPD said when police got there, they found both men were convicted of prior felonies and searched their vehicle.

Police said officers found suspected meth, a powdery substance suspected of containing fentanyl, cash, two guns and a clear pipe.

Both Nicholas Jacobsen and Nicholas Simpson are charged with possession of a handgun as a prohibited person, trafficking drugs and possessing drug paraphernalia, police said.

HPD added Simpson is also charged with public intoxication with a controlled substance.

