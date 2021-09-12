LMPD: Man injured in Crescent Hill hit-and-run

Police said the man was hit by an unidentified vehicle near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Brownsboro Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Crescent Hill.

Metro Police said officers responded to Brownsboro Road and Hillcrest Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the man was struck in the roadway by an “unknown/unidentified” vehicle that fled the scene.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

If you have any info that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Traffic Unit is investigating.

