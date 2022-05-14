LMPD: 2 injured in double shooting near Hikes Point

Police said two people were shot from another vehicle as they were traveling near Hikes Lane and Breckenridge Lane around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in Hikes Point.

Metro Police said their officers responded near the intersection of Hikes Lane and Breckenridge Lane around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said two males were traveling northbound when someone from another vehicle fired into that vehicle. Both were taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition. No other information was made available.

Police said due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, the Homicide Unit will be handling the investigation.

There are no suspects.

Traffic is being diverted while the investigation continues.

If you were in the area and happened to see anything, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their Crime Tip Portal.

