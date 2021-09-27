Police investigate after man found dead in Highlands Douglass neighborhood

Officer responded to the 2000 block of Woodbourne Ave. around 10:45 a.m. Monday. That's where the located a deceased man.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the Highlands Douglass neighborhood.

Investigators suspect foul play, and LMPD's homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact police at 574-LMPD.

