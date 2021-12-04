Man arrested after high speed chase through Kentucky, Indiana

Louisville police said a man who was wanted for multiple felony warrants led officers on a chase that ended in Georgetown Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky and Indiana are investigating after a police pursuit originating in Louisville ended across the river with the suspect breaking into a home with innocent people inside.

According to Metro Police, officers tried to pull over a suspect in Louisville after noticing he was wanted for multiple felony warrants.

They said he didn’t stop, initiating a wider pursuit involving LMPD’s air unit and ultimately led police across the river to Indiana.

His car was disabled by stop sticks and then he ran from police, breaking into a house in Georgetown, Indiana and was arrested on site.

Officers said the suspect will be facing more charges in Kentucky and Indiana.

His identity has not been released.

