HIGH POINT, N.C. — A father, stepmother, and step-grandparents are accused of abusing and attempting to kill a child, High Point police said.

All the adults face several charges including attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The child's parents were arrested this week. The grandparents were later found by U.S. Marshals from the High Point Police Department, police said.

The child's teacher contacted the Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services about the possible abuse in February.

High Point police began an investigation and found numerous elements of child abuse and child neglect. Investigators said the child had significant injuries and health issues as a result of the abuse. Police said medical attention was provided for the child and the recovery process is ongoing.

The adults in the case face the following charges:

Bradley Xavier Kimble (father): Attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, and three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. He was arrested and placed in the High Point jail on March 6.

Ajia Latoria Marshall (step-mother): Attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury. She was placed in High Point jail on March 6.

Janie Benita Marshall (step-grandmother): Attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, and three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. She was arrested on March 10.

Russell Prentice Bruinton (step-grandfather): Attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, and three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. He was arrested on March 10.

Tinisia Coffin lives in the same neighborhood as the suspects. She says she was shocked to hear the news.

"It just breaks my heart, and it just makes me think I don’t understand how anyone can do that to a child or children. I just don’t understand," she said.

