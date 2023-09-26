Louisville man arrested months after fatal shooting at Westport Village

35-year-old Ashley Yates was killed outside a store in the east Louisville shopping plaza on June 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Months after a deadly shooting at Westport Village, authorities said they've made an arrest in the case.

35-year-old Ashley Yates was fatally shot outside the east Louisville shopping plaza on June 30. Her boyfriend, Zachary Hines, was named the main suspect in her death, however police said he died by suicide the following day.

On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police said 38-year-old James Booher was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting. He has been charged with facilitating a murder.

Booher was not the person who shot and killed Yates.

According to his arrest citation, authorities searched Hines' Facebook account and found a photo of Yates with her location about 20 minutes prior to the shooting. The photo came from a profile named "Lee Him."

Detectives were able to link Booher to the account and executed a search warrant of the Facebook profile.

LMPD said Booher had sent messages to another person saying he was on a self-described "recon mission" to conduct surveillance on Yates. He said Hines "had an issue with" her.

Video surveillance showed Booher fleeing the scene on a skateboard after the shooting, according to police.

